1Password Extended Access Management: Extended access management solution for identity security and access control. built by 1Password. headquartered in Canada..

Abnormal SaaS Account Takeover Protection: AI-based account takeover detection and response for SaaS collaboration apps. built by Abnormal Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Behavioral baseline creation for user authentication and activity, Cross-platform account compromise detection, Automated session termination and access revocation..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.