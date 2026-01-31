Mid-market and enterprise security teams with identity sprawl across SaaS and on-premises systems should pick 1Password Extended Access Management for its ability to enforce least-privilege access without requiring directory infrastructure overhaul. The platform scores strongly on NIST PR.AA and DE.CM, meaning it detects unauthorized access attempts and anomalous behavior in real time rather than waiting for a breach to surface. Skip this if your organization runs a tightly controlled, single-directory environment where access is already audited; the tool's strength lies in managing messy, distributed identities where traditional PAM tools fall short.

Bitdefender GravityZone Identity Threat Detection

Mid-market and enterprise teams that have struggled to detect identity-based attacks moving laterally between on-premises and cloud environments should start with Bitdefender GravityZone Identity Threat Detection; its bidirectional sync with Entra ID and correlation of identity signals with endpoint telemetry catches the attack chains that siloed tools miss. The platform maps both human and machine identities across Active Directory, service accounts, and tokens in real time, addressing the blind spots that make identity compromise so dangerous. Skip this if your organization lacks meaningful endpoint telemetry or runs primarily on-premises without cloud infrastructure; the real value surfaces when you have hybrid infrastructure and existing Bitdefender XDR deployment to feed it signals.