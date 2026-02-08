8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection: Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs. built by 8Layers. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of privilege escalations and c, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Dynamic risk scoring for identities..

Bitdefender GravityZone Identity Threat Detection: ITDR platform integrated with XDR for identity protection and threat detection. built by Bitdefender. Core capabilities include Real-time user behavior monitoring and anomaly detection, Protection for human and machine identities across on-premises and cloud, Visibility into Active Directory, Entra ID, service accounts, and tokens..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.