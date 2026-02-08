Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by 8Layers. Bitdefender GravityZone Identity Threat Detection is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by Bitdefender. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity threat detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to catch privilege escalation attacks before they spiral will get the most from 8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection. The platform combines real-time detection of escalations with entity behavior analytics and automated response, covering both human and non-human identities, which most identity tools still fumble. The no temporal scope limitation means you're not blind to slow-moving attacks that hide in weeks of history. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on-premises with minimal cloud identity activity or if you need a lightweight bolt-on rather than a dedicated identity threat operation center.
Bitdefender GravityZone Identity Threat Detection
Mid-market and enterprise teams that have struggled to detect identity-based attacks moving laterally between on-premises and cloud environments should start with Bitdefender GravityZone Identity Threat Detection; its bidirectional sync with Entra ID and correlation of identity signals with endpoint telemetry catches the attack chains that siloed tools miss. The platform maps both human and machine identities across Active Directory, service accounts, and tokens in real time, addressing the blind spots that make identity compromise so dangerous. Skip this if your organization lacks meaningful endpoint telemetry or runs primarily on-premises without cloud infrastructure; the real value surfaces when you have hybrid infrastructure and existing Bitdefender XDR deployment to feed it signals.
Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs
ITDR platform integrated with XDR for identity protection and threat detection
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Common questions about comparing 8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection vs Bitdefender GravityZone Identity Threat Detection for your identity threat detection and response needs.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection: Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs. built by 8Layers. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of privilege escalations and c, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Dynamic risk scoring for identities..
Bitdefender GravityZone Identity Threat Detection: ITDR platform integrated with XDR for identity protection and threat detection. built by Bitdefender. Core capabilities include Real-time user behavior monitoring and anomaly detection, Protection for human and machine identities across on-premises and cloud, Visibility into Active Directory, Entra ID, service accounts, and tokens..
Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection differentiates with Real-time detection of privilege escalations and c, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Dynamic risk scoring for identities. Bitdefender GravityZone Identity Threat Detection differentiates with Real-time user behavior monitoring and anomaly detection, Protection for human and machine identities across on-premises and cloud, Visibility into Active Directory, Entra ID, service accounts, and tokens.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection is developed by 8Layers. Bitdefender GravityZone Identity Threat Detection is developed by Bitdefender. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection and Bitdefender GravityZone Identity Threat Detection serve similar Identity Threat Detection and Response use cases: both are Identity Threat Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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