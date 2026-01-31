1Password Extended Access Management is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by 1Password. AuthMind Identity Protection Platform is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by AuthMind. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity threat detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
1Password Extended Access Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with identity sprawl across SaaS and on-premises systems should pick 1Password Extended Access Management for its ability to enforce least-privilege access without requiring directory infrastructure overhaul. The platform scores strongly on NIST PR.AA and DE.CM, meaning it detects unauthorized access attempts and anomalous behavior in real time rather than waiting for a breach to surface. Skip this if your organization runs a tightly controlled, single-directory environment where access is already audited; the tool's strength lies in managing messy, distributed identities where traditional PAM tools fall short.
AuthMind Identity Protection Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in non-human identity sprawl across cloud and SaaS environments should start here; AuthMind's ML-driven behavioral analysis catches compromised service accounts and unrotated credentials that static inventory tools miss entirely. The platform maps 4 NIST CSF 2.0 functions with particular strength in continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis, meaning you get real-time detection over manual credential audits. Skip this if your identity security program is still human-focused or limited to a single cloud provider; AuthMind assumes you're already managing dozens of service accounts and need to see them moving.
Extended access management solution for identity security and access control
Identity protection platform for human & non-human identities across clouds
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Extended Access Management vs AuthMind Identity Protection Platform for your identity threat detection and response needs.
1Password Extended Access Management: Extended access management solution for identity security and access control. built by 1Password. headquartered in Canada..
AuthMind Identity Protection Platform: Identity protection platform for human & non-human identities across clouds. built by AuthMind. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Non-human identity discovery and inventory across multi-cloud, SaaS, and on-premises, ML-driven traffic behavior analysis for identity activities, Real-time monitoring of identity-related activities and access paths..
Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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