Abnormal SaaS Account Takeover Protection: AI-based account takeover detection and response for SaaS collaboration apps. built by Abnormal Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Behavioral baseline creation for user authentication and activity, Cross-platform account compromise detection, Automated session termination and access revocation..

AuthMind Identity Protection Platform: Identity protection platform for human & non-human identities across clouds. built by AuthMind. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Non-human identity discovery and inventory across multi-cloud, SaaS, and on-premises, ML-driven traffic behavior analysis for identity activities, Real-time monitoring of identity-related activities and access paths..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.