8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection: Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs. built by 8Layers. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of privilege escalations and c, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Dynamic risk scoring for identities..

AuthMind Identity Protection Platform: Identity protection platform for human & non-human identities across clouds. built by AuthMind. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Non-human identity discovery and inventory across multi-cloud, SaaS, and on-premises, ML-driven traffic behavior analysis for identity activities, Real-time monitoring of identity-related activities and access paths..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.