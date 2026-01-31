1Password Extended Access Management is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by 1Password. Attic Bouncer is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by Attic Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity threat detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with identity sprawl across SaaS and on-premises systems should pick 1Password Extended Access Management for its ability to enforce least-privilege access without requiring directory infrastructure overhaul. The platform scores strongly on NIST PR.AA and DE.CM, meaning it detects unauthorized access attempts and anomalous behavior in real time rather than waiting for a breach to surface. Skip this if your organization runs a tightly controlled, single-directory environment where access is already audited; the tool's strength lies in managing messy, distributed identities where traditional PAM tools fall short.
Startup and SMB security teams that lack dedicated phishing infrastructure will find Attic Bouncer's real-time interception of fake Microsoft 365 login pages worth the browser plugin friction. The tool covers three NIST CSF 2.0 functions,identity management, continuous monitoring, and user awareness,and catches the redirect attacks and credential theft attempts that traditional email filters routinely miss. Skip this if your organization has already standardized on advanced authentication like passwordless sign-in or conditional access policies that block anomalous logins at the platform level; Attic Bouncer is a band-aid for missing MFA enforcement, not a replacement for it.
Extended access management solution for identity security and access control
Microsoft 365 login protection against phishing pages and suspicious logins
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Extended Access Management vs Attic Bouncer for your identity threat detection and response needs.
1Password Extended Access Management: Extended access management solution for identity security and access control. built by 1Password. headquartered in Canada..
Attic Bouncer: Microsoft 365 login protection against phishing pages and suspicious logins. built by Attic Security. headquartered in Netherlands. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of fake Microsoft 365 login pages, Red alert screen warning on phishing pages, Authenticity seal on legitimate Microsoft 365 login pages..
Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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