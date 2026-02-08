8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection: Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs. built by 8Layers. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of privilege escalations and c, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Dynamic risk scoring for identities..

Attic Bouncer: Microsoft 365 login protection against phishing pages and suspicious logins. built by Attic Security. headquartered in Netherlands. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of fake Microsoft 365 login pages, Red alert screen warning on phishing pages, Authenticity seal on legitimate Microsoft 365 login pages..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.