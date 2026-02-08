8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by 8Layers. Attic Bouncer is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by Attic Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity threat detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to catch privilege escalation attacks before they spiral will get the most from 8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection. The platform combines real-time detection of escalations with entity behavior analytics and automated response, covering both human and non-human identities, which most identity tools still fumble. The no temporal scope limitation means you're not blind to slow-moving attacks that hide in weeks of history. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on-premises with minimal cloud identity activity or if you need a lightweight bolt-on rather than a dedicated identity threat operation center.
Startup and SMB security teams that lack dedicated phishing infrastructure will find Attic Bouncer's real-time interception of fake Microsoft 365 login pages worth the browser plugin friction. The tool covers three NIST CSF 2.0 functions,identity management, continuous monitoring, and user awareness,and catches the redirect attacks and credential theft attempts that traditional email filters routinely miss. Skip this if your organization has already standardized on advanced authentication like passwordless sign-in or conditional access policies that block anomalous logins at the platform level; Attic Bouncer is a band-aid for missing MFA enforcement, not a replacement for it.
Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs
Microsoft 365 login protection against phishing pages and suspicious logins
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing 8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection vs Attic Bouncer for your identity threat detection and response needs.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection: Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs. built by 8Layers. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of privilege escalations and c, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Dynamic risk scoring for identities..
Attic Bouncer: Microsoft 365 login protection against phishing pages and suspicious logins. built by Attic Security. headquartered in Netherlands. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of fake Microsoft 365 login pages, Red alert screen warning on phishing pages, Authenticity seal on legitimate Microsoft 365 login pages..
Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox