1Password Extended Access Management: Extended access management solution for identity security and access control. built by 1Password. headquartered in Canada..

Astrix IAM ITDR: IAM ITDR platform for AI agents and non-human identities. built by Astrix Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations, Abnormal activity monitoring for NHIs..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.