1Password Extended Access Management is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by 1Password. Astrix IAM ITDR is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by Astrix Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity threat detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with identity sprawl across SaaS and on-premises systems should pick 1Password Extended Access Management for its ability to enforce least-privilege access without requiring directory infrastructure overhaul. The platform scores strongly on NIST PR.AA and DE.CM, meaning it detects unauthorized access attempts and anomalous behavior in real time rather than waiting for a breach to surface. Skip this if your organization runs a tightly controlled, single-directory environment where access is already audited; the tool's strength lies in managing messy, distributed identities where traditional PAM tools fall short.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged AI agent and service account sprawl should start with Astrix IAM ITDR, which actually inventories and enforces policy on non-human identities instead of pretending they don't exist. The platform covers the full lifecycle from discovery through decommissioning, with continuous monitoring that catches excessive privileges and anomalous behavior that static CIEM tools miss. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 20 service accounts or treats AI agent security as a future problem; Astrix solves today's crisis of visibility and control in environments where humans aren't the only identity holders.
Extended access management solution for identity security and access control
IAM ITDR platform for AI agents and non-human identities
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Extended Access Management vs Astrix IAM ITDR for your identity threat detection and response needs.
1Password Extended Access Management: Extended access management solution for identity security and access control. built by 1Password. headquartered in Canada..
Astrix IAM ITDR: IAM ITDR platform for AI agents and non-human identities. built by Astrix Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations, Abnormal activity monitoring for NHIs..
Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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