8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection: Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs. built by 8Layers. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of privilege escalations and c, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Dynamic risk scoring for identities..

Astrix IAM ITDR: IAM ITDR platform for AI agents and non-human identities. built by Astrix Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations, Abnormal activity monitoring for NHIs..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.