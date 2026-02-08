8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by 8Layers. Astrix IAM ITDR is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by Astrix Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity threat detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to catch privilege escalation attacks before they spiral will get the most from 8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection. The platform combines real-time detection of escalations with entity behavior analytics and automated response, covering both human and non-human identities, which most identity tools still fumble. The no temporal scope limitation means you're not blind to slow-moving attacks that hide in weeks of history. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on-premises with minimal cloud identity activity or if you need a lightweight bolt-on rather than a dedicated identity threat operation center.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged AI agent and service account sprawl should start with Astrix IAM ITDR, which actually inventories and enforces policy on non-human identities instead of pretending they don't exist. The platform covers the full lifecycle from discovery through decommissioning, with continuous monitoring that catches excessive privileges and anomalous behavior that static CIEM tools miss. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 20 service accounts or treats AI agent security as a future problem; Astrix solves today's crisis of visibility and control in environments where humans aren't the only identity holders.
Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs
IAM ITDR platform for AI agents and non-human identities
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Common questions about comparing 8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection vs Astrix IAM ITDR for your identity threat detection and response needs.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection: Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs. built by 8Layers. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of privilege escalations and c, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Dynamic risk scoring for identities..
Astrix IAM ITDR: IAM ITDR platform for AI agents and non-human identities. built by Astrix Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations, Abnormal activity monitoring for NHIs..
Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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