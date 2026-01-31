1Password Extended Access Management is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by 1Password. Appdome IDAnchor™ is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by Appdome. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity threat detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with identity sprawl across SaaS and on-premises systems should pick 1Password Extended Access Management for its ability to enforce least-privilege access without requiring directory infrastructure overhaul. The platform scores strongly on NIST PR.AA and DE.CM, meaning it detects unauthorized access attempts and anomalous behavior in real time rather than waiting for a breach to surface. Skip this if your organization runs a tightly controlled, single-directory environment where access is already audited; the tool's strength lies in managing messy, distributed identities where traditional PAM tools fall short.
Mobile app teams defending against account takeovers and synthetic identity fraud need Appdome IDAnchor™ because it anchors trust to the device itself rather than relying on passwords or behavioral signals alone, making it nearly impossible for attackers to move stolen credentials across devices. The immutable device ID chain of trust combined with 400+ real-time threat signals detects deepfakes, spyware, and bot activity without requiring SDK integration, which matters when you're managing hundreds of apps across multiple teams. Skip this if you need a broader identity platform handling on-premises infrastructure or legacy web authentication; IDAnchor™ is mobile-first and cloud-only.
Extended access management solution for identity security and access control
Mobile identity protection using immutable device/app IDs and 400+ threat signals, no SDK
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Extended Access Management vs Appdome IDAnchor™ for your identity threat detection and response needs.
1Password Extended Access Management: Extended access management solution for identity security and access control. built by 1Password. headquartered in Canada..
Appdome IDAnchor™: Mobile identity protection using immutable device/app IDs and 400+ threat signals, no SDK. built by Appdome. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include OS-independent immutable Mobile Device ID, Install ID, Release ID, and Workspace ID chain of trust, 400+ real-time identity threat signals detecting fraud, bots, deepfakes, spyware, and account takeovers, Device Binding linking user accounts to specific trusted mobile devices..
Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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