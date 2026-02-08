8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by 8Layers. Appdome IDAnchor™ is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by Appdome. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity threat detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to catch privilege escalation attacks before they spiral will get the most from 8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection. The platform combines real-time detection of escalations with entity behavior analytics and automated response, covering both human and non-human identities, which most identity tools still fumble. The no temporal scope limitation means you're not blind to slow-moving attacks that hide in weeks of history. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on-premises with minimal cloud identity activity or if you need a lightweight bolt-on rather than a dedicated identity threat operation center.
Mobile app teams defending against account takeovers and synthetic identity fraud need Appdome IDAnchor™ because it anchors trust to the device itself rather than relying on passwords or behavioral signals alone, making it nearly impossible for attackers to move stolen credentials across devices. The immutable device ID chain of trust combined with 400+ real-time threat signals detects deepfakes, spyware, and bot activity without requiring SDK integration, which matters when you're managing hundreds of apps across multiple teams. Skip this if you need a broader identity platform handling on-premises infrastructure or legacy web authentication; IDAnchor™ is mobile-first and cloud-only.
Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs
Mobile identity protection using immutable device/app IDs and 400+ threat signals, no SDK
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Common questions about comparing 8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection vs Appdome IDAnchor™ for your identity threat detection and response needs.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection: Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs. built by 8Layers. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of privilege escalations and c, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Dynamic risk scoring for identities..
Appdome IDAnchor™: Mobile identity protection using immutable device/app IDs and 400+ threat signals, no SDK. built by Appdome. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include OS-independent immutable Mobile Device ID, Install ID, Release ID, and Workspace ID chain of trust, 400+ real-time identity threat signals detecting fraud, bots, deepfakes, spyware, and account takeovers, Device Binding linking user accounts to specific trusted mobile devices..
Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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