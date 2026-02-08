8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection: Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs. built by 8Layers. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of privilege escalations and c, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Dynamic risk scoring for identities..

Akamai Account Protector: Protects against account abuse across lifecycle using ML and risk indicators. built by Akamai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include User authentication based on detailed profiles including devices, networks, locations, and time of activity, Real-time mitigation of high-risk events with advanced response actions at the edge, Risk identification across entire account lifecycle journey..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.