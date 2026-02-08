8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by 8Layers. Andromeda AI-Powered Identity Security Platform is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by Andromeda Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity threat detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to catch privilege escalation attacks before they spiral will get the most from 8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection. The platform combines real-time detection of escalations with entity behavior analytics and automated response, covering both human and non-human identities, which most identity tools still fumble. The no temporal scope limitation means you're not blind to slow-moving attacks that hide in weeks of history. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on-premises with minimal cloud identity activity or if you need a lightweight bolt-on rather than a dedicated identity threat operation center.
Andromeda AI-Powered Identity Security Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in identity sprawl across clouds and SaaS will get real value from Andromeda AI-Powered Identity Security Platform because it actually maps resource-to-identity relationships instead of just flagging isolated risk signals. The real-time behavioral anomaly detection paired with automated least privilege enforcement means you're not waiting for quarterly access reviews to catch a compromised service account. Skip this if your organization runs a single cloud, uses basic RBAC, and hasn't had to manage non-human identities at scale; you're paying for capabilities you won't use.
Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs
AI-powered identity security platform for identity breach defense and IAM
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Common questions about comparing 8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection vs Andromeda AI-Powered Identity Security Platform for your identity threat detection and response needs.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection: Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs. built by 8Layers. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of privilege escalations and c, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Dynamic risk scoring for identities..
Andromeda AI-Powered Identity Security Platform: AI-powered identity security platform for identity breach defense and IAM. built by Andromeda Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Identity-resource-graph data lake aggregation, Real-time risk and operational insights across posture, behavioral, and privilege risks, Automated least privilege access management based on dynamic usage and risk..
Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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