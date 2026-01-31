1Password Extended Access Management is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by 1Password. Andromeda AI-Powered Identity Security Platform is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by Andromeda Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity threat detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
1Password Extended Access Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with identity sprawl across SaaS and on-premises systems should pick 1Password Extended Access Management for its ability to enforce least-privilege access without requiring directory infrastructure overhaul. The platform scores strongly on NIST PR.AA and DE.CM, meaning it detects unauthorized access attempts and anomalous behavior in real time rather than waiting for a breach to surface. Skip this if your organization runs a tightly controlled, single-directory environment where access is already audited; the tool's strength lies in managing messy, distributed identities where traditional PAM tools fall short.
Andromeda AI-Powered Identity Security Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in identity sprawl across clouds and SaaS will get real value from Andromeda AI-Powered Identity Security Platform because it actually maps resource-to-identity relationships instead of just flagging isolated risk signals. The real-time behavioral anomaly detection paired with automated least privilege enforcement means you're not waiting for quarterly access reviews to catch a compromised service account. Skip this if your organization runs a single cloud, uses basic RBAC, and hasn't had to manage non-human identities at scale; you're paying for capabilities you won't use.
Extended access management solution for identity security and access control
AI-powered identity security platform for identity breach defense and IAM
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Extended Access Management vs Andromeda AI-Powered Identity Security Platform for your identity threat detection and response needs.
1Password Extended Access Management: Extended access management solution for identity security and access control. built by 1Password. headquartered in Canada..
Andromeda AI-Powered Identity Security Platform: AI-powered identity security platform for identity breach defense and IAM. built by Andromeda Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Identity-resource-graph data lake aggregation, Real-time risk and operational insights across posture, behavioral, and privilege risks, Automated least privilege access management based on dynamic usage and risk..
Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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