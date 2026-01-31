1Password Extended Access Management: Extended access management solution for identity security and access control. built by 1Password. headquartered in Canada..

Andromeda AI-Powered Identity Security Platform: AI-powered identity security platform for identity breach defense and IAM. built by Andromeda Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Identity-resource-graph data lake aggregation, Real-time risk and operational insights across posture, behavioral, and privilege risks, Automated least privilege access management based on dynamic usage and risk..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.