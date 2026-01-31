1Password Enterprise Password Manager is a commercial password management tool by 1Password. 1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition is a commercial password management tool by 1Password. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best password management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
1Password Enterprise Password Manager
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in credential sprawl will see immediate ROI from 1Password Enterprise; its granular vault controls and automated provisioning actually enforce least-privilege access instead of just suggesting it. The tool covers PR.AA and PR.DS in NIST CSF 2.0, and its activity logging with SIEM integration gives you the continuous monitoring piece that most password managers skip entirely. Skip this if you need passwordless authentication as your primary auth layer; 1Password is built around password management with 2FA bolted on, not the reverse.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition
MSPs managing credentials across dozens of client accounts need a console that doesn't force them to toggle between instances, and 1Password Enterprise MSP Edition delivers that with direct multi-client access and technician-level permission controls built in. The zero-knowledge encryption and audit trail capabilities align directly with NIST PR.AA and PR.DS requirements, giving you compliance documentation that actually sticks during client audits. Skip this if you're a single-tenant enterprise or a small firm with fewer than five client relationships; the MSP-specific pricing and workflows will feel like overhead for your use case.
Enterprise password manager with credential protection and compliance features
Enterprise password manager designed for MSPs to manage client accounts
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Enterprise Password Manager vs 1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition for your password management needs.
1Password Enterprise Password Manager: Enterprise password manager with credential protection and compliance features. built by 1Password. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Cross-device and browser password autofill and synchronization, Granular vault access controls for employees, Policy enforcement for passwords, 2FA, and firewall rules..
1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition: Enterprise password manager designed for MSPs to manage client accounts. built by 1Password. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Centralized MSP console for managing multiple client accounts, Granular technician permissions and access controls, Enhanced multi-factor authentication for technician identity verification..
Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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