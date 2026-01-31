1Password Enterprise Password Manager: Enterprise password manager with credential protection and compliance features. built by 1Password. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Cross-device and browser password autofill and synchronization, Granular vault access controls for employees, Policy enforcement for passwords, 2FA, and firewall rules..

1Password Enterprise Password Manager - MSP Edition: Enterprise password manager designed for MSPs to manage client accounts. built by 1Password. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Centralized MSP console for managing multiple client accounts, Granular technician permissions and access controls, Enhanced multi-factor authentication for technician identity verification..

Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.