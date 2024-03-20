15 Best Practices for Protecting Your Email with Security Gateway is a free email security platforms tool. Altospam Mailsafe is a commercial email security platforms tool by Altospam. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email security platforms fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
15 Best Practices for Protecting Your Email with Security Gateway
Security leaders evaluating email gateway deployments for the first time will find actual tactical value here instead of vendor marketing; this guide cuts through the noise by naming which controls stop phishing versus which are theater. The 15 practices map directly to NIST CSF 2.0 Protect functions, with emphasis on authentication and filtering configurations that measurably reduce compromise. Skip this if your team already runs a mature email security program with established policies; the guide targets organizations still building foundational email defenses.
Startups and SMBs drowning in spam and phishing will benefit most from Altospam Mailsafe because it combines multiple filtering methods,Bayesian analysis, behavioral AI, and real-time blackhole checking,without requiring a dedicated security team to tune it. The tool prioritizes continuous monitoring and detection over post-breach recovery, which aligns with organizations that need fast, automated threat rejection rather than forensic capabilities. Skip this if you're an enterprise that needs advanced threat hunting, user behavior analytics, or deep integration with your SOC workflow; Altospam is deliberately lightweight.
Top 15 recommendations to protect your business from email-borne threats with Security Gateway.
Cloud-based anti-spam solution filtering inbound email threats
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Common questions about comparing 15 Best Practices for Protecting Your Email with Security Gateway vs Altospam Mailsafe for your email security platforms needs.
15 Best Practices for Protecting Your Email with Security Gateway: Top 15 recommendations to protect your business from email-borne threats with Security Gateway..
Altospam Mailsafe: Cloud-based anti-spam solution filtering inbound email threats. built by Altospam. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include AI-powered behavioral analysis of emails, Heuristic analysis using regular expressions, Real-time blackhole list (RBL/DNSBL) checking..
Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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