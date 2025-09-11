Abnormal Inbound Email Security: AI-powered email security platform detecting advanced threats via behavioral analysis. built by Abnormal Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Behavioral AI analyzing identity, behavior, and content signals across email and SaaS platforms, One-click API integration for deployment without inline configuration, Automated detection and remediation of malicious emails to reduce SOC workload..

Altospam Mailsafe: Cloud-based anti-spam solution filtering inbound email threats. built by Altospam. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include AI-powered behavioral analysis of emails, Heuristic analysis using regular expressions, Real-time blackhole list (RBL/DNSBL) checking..

Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.