AlgoSec Firewall Analyzer: Firewall rule analysis & optimization tool for hybrid network visibility. built by AlgoSec. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Hybrid network security topology visualization, Firewall rule analysis and optimization, Unused, duplicate, and expired rule identification..

BeBroadband Application Awareness Security: DPI-based application-aware security for NGFW, ZTNA, and SD-WAN/SASE. built by BBT.live (BeBroadband). headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Real-time application identification and classification via Deep Packet Inspection (DPI), Signature-based, heuristic-based, and machine learning-based application classification, Detection and blocking of obfuscated connections (e.g., DNS tunneling, P2P file sharing)..

Both serve the Next-Generation Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.