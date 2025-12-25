13 Layers TOTALNETWORKPROTECTION is a commercial next-generation firewalls tool by 13 Layers. AlgoSec Firewall Analyzer is a commercial next-generation firewalls tool by AlgoSec. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best next-generation firewalls fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams needing layered network defense without complexity should evaluate 13 Layers TOTALNETWORKPROTECTION for its 13-layer architecture that actually separates threat detection from response rather than conflating them. The platform covers the full NIST Detect and Respond spectrum,continuous monitoring paired with incident analysis,which matters when your SOC is stretched thin between alert volume and root cause work. Skip this if you need tight EDR integration or cloud-native workload security; the vendor's single-person shop signals this stays network-focused.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing firewall sprawl across hybrid networks should pick AlgoSec Firewall Analyzer because it actually maps applications to rules instead of just flagging dead rules. The tool covers ID.AM and ID.RA in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it gives you real asset context and risk ranking, not generic rule cleanup suggestions. Skip this if your firewall estate is static and on-premises only; the hybrid deployment model and application discovery assume you're juggling cloud connectivity changes regularly.
Comprehensive network protection platform with 13 security layers
Firewall rule analysis & optimization tool for hybrid network visibility
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Common questions about comparing 13 Layers TOTALNETWORKPROTECTION vs AlgoSec Firewall Analyzer for your next-generation firewalls needs.
13 Layers TOTALNETWORKPROTECTION: Comprehensive network protection platform with 13 security layers. built by 13 Layers. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include 13-layer security architecture, Multi-layered network protection, Network threat detection and prevention..
AlgoSec Firewall Analyzer: Firewall rule analysis & optimization tool for hybrid network visibility. built by AlgoSec. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Hybrid network security topology visualization, Firewall rule analysis and optimization, Unused, duplicate, and expired rule identification..
Both serve the Next-Generation Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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