13 Layers TOTALNETWORKPROTECTION is a commercial next-generation firewalls tool by 13 Layers. Albarius is a commercial next-generation firewalls tool by Albarius. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best next-generation firewalls fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams needing layered network defense without complexity should evaluate 13 Layers TOTALNETWORKPROTECTION for its 13-layer architecture that actually separates threat detection from response rather than conflating them. The platform covers the full NIST Detect and Respond spectrum,continuous monitoring paired with incident analysis,which matters when your SOC is stretched thin between alert volume and root cause work. Skip this if you need tight EDR integration or cloud-native workload security; the vendor's single-person shop signals this stays network-focused.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in firewall rule sprawl will get real value from Albarius because it actually reduces policy complexity instead of just auditing it. The ML-driven scanning catches redundant and conflicting rules across distributed firewalls, then automates remediation with one-click deployment and built-in approval workflows. Skip this if your firewall estate is small or static; the ROI only clicks when you're managing hundreds of policies across multiple devices and facing actual compliance pressure to document why each rule exists.
Comprehensive network protection platform with 13 security layers
AI-driven NSPM platform for firewall policy automation and lifecycle mgmt.
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Common questions about comparing 13 Layers TOTALNETWORKPROTECTION vs Albarius for your next-generation firewalls needs.
13 Layers TOTALNETWORKPROTECTION: Comprehensive network protection platform with 13 security layers. built by 13 Layers. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include 13-layer security architecture, Multi-layered network protection, Network threat detection and prevention..
Albarius: AI-driven NSPM platform for firewall policy automation and lifecycle mgmt. built by Albarius. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include ML/AI-based network scanning of firewalls, traffic logs, and network flows, Automated firewall rule, object, and event generation, One-click policy deployment directly to firewalls..
Both serve the Next-Generation Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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