AlgoSec Firewall Analyzer is a commercial next-generation firewalls tool by AlgoSec. AWS Network Firewall is a free next-generation firewalls tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best next-generation firewalls fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing firewall sprawl across hybrid networks should pick AlgoSec Firewall Analyzer because it actually maps applications to rules instead of just flagging dead rules. The tool covers ID.AM and ID.RA in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it gives you real asset context and risk ranking, not generic rule cleanup suggestions. Skip this if your firewall estate is static and on-premises only; the hybrid deployment model and application discovery assume you're juggling cloud connectivity changes regularly.
AWS teams deploying multi-VPC or hybrid architectures will find AWS Network Firewall most useful because it eliminates the operational friction of managing third-party appliances across availability zones; the managed service handles failover and scaling without extra engineering. Stateful inspection and IPS-grade threat prevention are baked in at the VPC boundary, which matters for teams that can't afford the latency tax of inline third-party solutions. Skip this if your organization standardizes on a single firewall vendor across cloud and on-premises environments, since AWS Network Firewall won't integrate with your existing SIEM dashboards or policy framework without custom plumbing.
Firewall rule analysis & optimization tool for hybrid network visibility
AWS Network Firewall provides fine-grained control over network traffic and enables easy deployment of firewall security.
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Common questions about comparing AlgoSec Firewall Analyzer vs AWS Network Firewall for your next-generation firewalls needs.
AlgoSec Firewall Analyzer: Firewall rule analysis & optimization tool for hybrid network visibility. built by AlgoSec. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Hybrid network security topology visualization, Firewall rule analysis and optimization, Unused, duplicate, and expired rule identification..
AWS Network Firewall: AWS Network Firewall provides fine-grained control over network traffic and enables easy deployment of firewall security..
Both serve the Next-Generation Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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