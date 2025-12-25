Mid-market and enterprise teams managing firewall sprawl across hybrid networks should pick AlgoSec Firewall Analyzer because it actually maps applications to rules instead of just flagging dead rules. The tool covers ID.AM and ID.RA in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it gives you real asset context and risk ranking, not generic rule cleanup suggestions. Skip this if your firewall estate is static and on-premises only; the hybrid deployment model and application discovery assume you're juggling cloud connectivity changes regularly.

AWS Network Firewall

AWS teams deploying multi-VPC or hybrid architectures will find AWS Network Firewall most useful because it eliminates the operational friction of managing third-party appliances across availability zones; the managed service handles failover and scaling without extra engineering. Stateful inspection and IPS-grade threat prevention are baked in at the VPC boundary, which matters for teams that can't afford the latency tax of inline third-party solutions. Skip this if your organization standardizes on a single firewall vendor across cloud and on-premises environments, since AWS Network Firewall won't integrate with your existing SIEM dashboards or policy framework without custom plumbing.