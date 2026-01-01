Xcitium Unified Threat Management (UTM) Logo

Xcitium Unified Threat Management (UTM)

All-in-one security platform integrating firewall, IDS/IPS, antivirus & more

Network Security
Commercial
Xcitium Unified Threat Management (UTM) Description

Xcitium Unified Threat Management (UTM) is a consolidated security platform that integrates multiple security functions into a single system. The solution combines firewall protection, intrusion detection and prevention systems (IDS/IPS), antivirus and anti-malware capabilities, web filtering, VPN support, and email security features. The firewall component includes deep packet inspection (DPI) capabilities to analyze network traffic and detect malicious activity in real time. The IDS/IPS functionality monitors network traffic for suspicious behavior and blocks potential threats before they cause damage. Antivirus and anti-malware protection provides continuous scanning of network traffic and endpoints with real-time threat database updates. Web filtering allows organizations to restrict access to malicious or inappropriate websites and enforce acceptable internet usage policies. VPN support enables secure remote access for employees through encrypted data transmission between remote users and the corporate network. Email security features block spam, phishing attempts, and malicious attachments. The platform provides a centralized management interface with a single dashboard for monitoring and controlling all security functions. Administrators can set security policies, receive real-time threat alerts, and generate reports on network security status. Cloud-based deployment options are available to improve scalability and extend protection to remote workers and branch offices. The solution is designed for organizations ranging from small businesses to large enterprises seeking to consolidate their security infrastructure and reduce the complexity of managing multiple standalone security tools.

Xcitium Unified Threat Management (UTM) is All-in-one security platform integrating firewall, IDS/IPS, antivirus & more developed by Xcitium. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with Antivirus, Centralized Management, Cloud Security.

