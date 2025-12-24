Wallarm API Protection Logo

Wallarm API Protection

API security platform with real-time threat protection and automated testing

Application Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Wallarm API Protection Description

Wallarm API Protection is an API security platform that provides discovery, testing, protection, and incident response capabilities for APIs and AI applications. The platform operates at the edge to deliver real-time threat protection and blocking capabilities. The solution includes continuous API discovery that provides visibility into API portfolios, AI endpoints, AI agents, sensitive data flows, and business data flows. It identifies shadow APIs and monitors the complete API attack surface across environments. The platform offers automated API security testing capabilities that can be integrated into development and production environments. Testing features include vulnerability assessment and prioritization across all environments with developer-friendly workflows. Runtime protection capabilities include real-time blocking of API attacks, protection for APIs and AI applications, and API abuse prevention. The platform can be deployed inline to actively stop attacks rather than just detecting them. Incident response features provide complete visibility into API calls, API session analysis, smart triggers for automated responses, and integration capabilities with existing security tools. The platform includes a managed API SOC service that provides 24/7/365 monitoring and response. The solution supports protection for Agentic AI and AI applications, addressing the security challenges of dynamic AI component interactions and customer input processing. It covers the full lifecycle of API security from discovery through active defense.

Wallarm API Protection FAQ

Common questions about Wallarm API Protection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Wallarm API Protection is API security platform with real-time threat protection and automated testing developed by Wallarm. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, API Security, Attack Detection.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
493
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
453
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
191
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
167
Guides
Comprehensive cybersecurity guides, best practices documentation, and implementation tutorials for security professionals.
100
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →