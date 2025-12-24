Wallarm API Protection Description

Wallarm API Protection is an API security platform that provides discovery, testing, protection, and incident response capabilities for APIs and AI applications. The platform operates at the edge to deliver real-time threat protection and blocking capabilities. The solution includes continuous API discovery that provides visibility into API portfolios, AI endpoints, AI agents, sensitive data flows, and business data flows. It identifies shadow APIs and monitors the complete API attack surface across environments. The platform offers automated API security testing capabilities that can be integrated into development and production environments. Testing features include vulnerability assessment and prioritization across all environments with developer-friendly workflows. Runtime protection capabilities include real-time blocking of API attacks, protection for APIs and AI applications, and API abuse prevention. The platform can be deployed inline to actively stop attacks rather than just detecting them. Incident response features provide complete visibility into API calls, API session analysis, smart triggers for automated responses, and integration capabilities with existing security tools. The platform includes a managed API SOC service that provides 24/7/365 monitoring and response. The solution supports protection for Agentic AI and AI applications, addressing the security challenges of dynamic AI component interactions and customer input processing. It covers the full lifecycle of API security from discovery through active defense.