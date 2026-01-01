TrustLayer TrustLayer Mail Logo

Email security platform with inline threat protection and compliant archiving

TrustLayer Mail is an email security platform that provides inline threat protection for cloud and hybrid email environments. The platform scans inbound, outbound, and internal email traffic to block phishing, malware, spoofing, and business email compromise attacks before they reach user inboxes. The solution offers flexible deployment options, supporting both traditional MX-based routing and Microsoft 365 transport rules and connectors configuration. It operates without requiring MX record changes in certain deployment scenarios. Key capabilities include real-time URL scanning through LinkScan technology, which rewrites and rescans URLs at click time to detect delayed payloads and zero-hour threats. The platform includes user-level quarantine management and policy-based encryption through the SecureMail add-on for secure message transmission. TrustLayer Mail offers an optional Compliant Email Archive add-on that provides unlimited, tamper-proof retention with eDiscovery functionality. The archive is fully indexed to enable rapid search across all stored messages for compliance, legal, or operational purposes. The platform is part of the TrustLayer One suite, which includes additional modules for web security (Browse), cloud security posture management (Posture), and security awareness training (Users).

