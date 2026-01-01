Trellix Trellix Wise Tour
Trellix Wise Tour is a collection of self-guided interactive product tours that allow users to explore the Trellix security platform and its various products at their own pace. The tours cover multiple security solutions within the Trellix ecosystem. The available tours include: - Trellix Wise Tour: Demonstrates automated alert investigation using Trellix Helix with Trellix Wise to identify critical alerts - EDR Tour: Shows AI-guided investigations for faster analyst response using Trellix Endpoint Detection and Response with Forensics - ePolicy Orchestrator Tour: Covers endpoint protection, detection, investigation, and management from a central location - Data Security Tour: Focuses on data discovery and protection, featuring an insider risk use case - NDR Tour: Demonstrates network visibility and attacker disruption capabilities with accelerated investigation and response - Insights Tour: Shows threat detection and resolution using threat intelligence - Email Security Tour: Covers email protection capabilities with Trellix Email Cloud Security - Helix Tour: Features GenAI-powered threat investigation with a ransomware threat scenario These tours provide hands-on experience with the Trellix platform without requiring a full product deployment.
