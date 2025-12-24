Sysdig Sysdig Secure Description

Sysdig Secure is a cloud-native application protection platform that provides security across the entire cloud lifecycle. The platform combines agent-based and agentless deployment options to deliver visibility into cloud security posture, vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, permissions, and threats. The platform includes Cloud Attack Graph, which uses AI and runtime insights to prioritize critical risks and map exploitable links across resources to reveal attack paths. Runtime insights powered by Falco analyze active processes in real time and filter out vulnerabilities tied to unused packages for accurate prioritization. Sysdig Sage serves as an AI-powered security analyst that translates natural language questions into advanced queries to help investigate complex relationships across workloads, vulnerabilities, and threats. The platform provides real-time threat detection across workloads, identities, cloud services, and third-party applications using drift control, machine learning, and Falco rules curated by the Sysdig Threat Research Team. The platform offers Resource 360 for unified visibility across cloud environments, inventory search capabilities for users, workloads, hosts, and container images, and attack path analysis to visualize potential attacker movement. Risk prioritization combines runtime insights with cloud context to correlate in-use vulnerabilities, active permissions, misconfigurations, and real-time behavior. Sysdig Secure supports multiple security use cases including cloud security posture management, cloud infrastructure entitlement management, vulnerability management, container workload protection, AI workload security, Kubernetes security, and cloud detection and response.