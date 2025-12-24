Sysdig Sysdig Secure Logo

Sysdig Sysdig Secure

Cloud-native security platform with runtime insights and AI-driven analysis

Cloud Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Sysdig Sysdig Secure Description

Sysdig Secure is a cloud-native application protection platform that provides security across the entire cloud lifecycle. The platform combines agent-based and agentless deployment options to deliver visibility into cloud security posture, vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, permissions, and threats. The platform includes Cloud Attack Graph, which uses AI and runtime insights to prioritize critical risks and map exploitable links across resources to reveal attack paths. Runtime insights powered by Falco analyze active processes in real time and filter out vulnerabilities tied to unused packages for accurate prioritization. Sysdig Sage serves as an AI-powered security analyst that translates natural language questions into advanced queries to help investigate complex relationships across workloads, vulnerabilities, and threats. The platform provides real-time threat detection across workloads, identities, cloud services, and third-party applications using drift control, machine learning, and Falco rules curated by the Sysdig Threat Research Team. The platform offers Resource 360 for unified visibility across cloud environments, inventory search capabilities for users, workloads, hosts, and container images, and attack path analysis to visualize potential attacker movement. Risk prioritization combines runtime insights with cloud context to correlate in-use vulnerabilities, active permissions, misconfigurations, and real-time behavior. Sysdig Secure supports multiple security use cases including cloud security posture management, cloud infrastructure entitlement management, vulnerability management, container workload protection, AI workload security, Kubernetes security, and cloud detection and response.

Sysdig Sysdig Secure FAQ

Common questions about Sysdig Sysdig Secure including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Sysdig Sysdig Secure is Cloud-native security platform with runtime insights and AI-driven analysis developed by Sysdig. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Attack Paths, CNAPP.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
489
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
451
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
191
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
165
Guides
Comprehensive cybersecurity guides, best practices documentation, and implementation tutorials for security professionals.
100
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →