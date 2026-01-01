Splunk Security Description

Splunk Security is a security operations platform that provides unified threat detection, investigation, and response capabilities for Security Operations Centers (SOCs). The platform consists of multiple integrated products including Splunk Enterprise Security (SIEM), Splunk SOAR (Security Orchestration, Automation and Response), Splunk User Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Splunk Attack Analyzer, and Splunk Asset and Risk Intelligence. The platform ingests and analyzes security and IT data at terabyte scale from diverse sources, providing visibility across infrastructure, applications, and security events. It includes over 1,700 out-of-the-box detection rules and implements risk-based alerting to reduce alert volume and improve fidelity. Splunk Security supports multiple use cases including advanced threat detection, security monitoring, threat hunting, incident management, compliance monitoring, and automation/orchestration. The SOAR component enables automated playbooks that execute repetitive security tasks at machine speed, while the UEBA component detects anomalous user and entity behavior. The platform provides centralized data collection and correlation capabilities, allowing security teams to create complex searches with user-defined thresholds. It includes pre-packaged security content developed by the Splunk Threat Research Team and supports integration with a vast ecosystem of apps and partners. The solution is designed to modernize SOC operations by unifying detection, investigation, and automated response workflows to improve operational efficiency and reduce business risk.