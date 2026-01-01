Soffid Soffid IGA
Identity Governance and Administration platform for identity lifecycle mgmt
Soffid Soffid IGA
Identity Governance and Administration platform for identity lifecycle mgmt
Soffid Soffid IGA Description
Soffid IGA is an Identity Governance and Administration platform that manages the complete identity lifecycle within organizations. The solution automates account creation, modification, and deletion processes across various systems and applications. The platform manages multiple identity types including internal users (employees, administrators, partners), external users (suppliers, customers, contractors), and non-human identities (applications, services, devices). It implements Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) and enforces the principle of least privilege for access management. Key capabilities include automated workflows for identity provisioning and de-provisioning, segregation of duties enforcement to prevent accounts from holding incompatible roles or modifying critical settings, and comprehensive auditing of all identity-related actions. The platform supports IAM policy creation and enforcement to optimize access management. Soffid IGA provides centralized visibility into identities and access across the organization in real-time. It includes compliance features designed to meet regulatory requirements such as GDPR and SOX. The solution integrates with existing technology infrastructure and systems. The platform includes a workflow automation engine that can be used to automate business processes and reduce manual intervention. It logs all identity-related activities for audit purposes and compliance reporting.
Soffid Soffid IGA FAQ
Common questions about Soffid Soffid IGA including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Soffid Soffid IGA is Identity Governance and Administration platform for identity lifecycle mgmt developed by Soffid. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Access Management, Audit, Compliance.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership