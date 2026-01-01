Varonis AI-Native Email Security
Varonis AI-Native Email Security
Varonis AI-Native Email Security Description
Varonis Data Discovery and Classification is an AI-native platform that automatically discovers and classifies sensitive data across cloud, SaaS, and on-premises environments. The solution combines AI classification with sophisticated pattern matching to achieve 98% accuracy in identifying PII, PCI, PHI, passwords, secrets, and tokens. It scans structured databases, unstructured files and folders, and semi-structured data in SaaS applications and email. The platform provides comprehensive data inventory down to the file level, enabling organizations to understand concentrations of sensitive data by type and prioritize based on exposure, activity, density, metadata, size, and staleness. It features incremental scanning that detects when files are created or changed, scanning only what needs to be scanned for efficiency at scale. Varonis integrates with Microsoft Purview Information Protection (MPIP) to enhance native classifications and automatically apply or fix labels. The AI models run on local compute to ensure data sovereignty and reduce costs by keeping data within the customer's environment. The platform includes privacy automation capabilities with a specialized search engine for e-discovery, enabling efficient location of files with personal information for legal and compliance teams. The solution supports automated remediation of data risk, policy enforcement, and real-time threat detection. It comes with out-of-the-box policies, rules, and models that require no configuration or training data, making deployment straightforward for organizations of any size.
