Pentera Pentera Surface

Pentera Surface Description
Pentera Surface is an external attack surface management platform that combines continuous asset discovery with automated security validation. The platform uses open-source intelligence (OSINT) to map and track web-facing assets including domains, subdomains, IPs, networks, services, websites, and external code repositories. The platform performs safe-by-design attacks aligned to OWASP and MITRE ATT&CK frameworks to validate which exposures are exploitable. It discovers shadow assets, exploits misconfigurations, and maps full attack paths to identify security gaps. The system includes a confidence algorithm to ensure discovered assets are associated with the customer organization. Pentera Surface provides continuous monitoring of external assets with alerts for new external-facing exposures. It validates web application security against OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities and prioritizes remediation based on exploitability and potential business risk. The platform requires only domain names, IP ranges, or URLs to begin discovery, with no agents, credentials, or special configurations needed. Advanced exploitation actions, such as web vulnerabilities leveraging remote code execution, require prior approval according to user policy. The platform is designed to complement or reduce dependence on traditional external penetration testing by providing continuous, repeatable validation of external security posture.
Pentera Surface is External attack surface mgmt with automated pentesting and validation. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Asset Discovery, Attack Paths, Attack Surface Mapping.
