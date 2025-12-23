Pentera Pentera Surface Logo

Pentera Pentera Surface

External attack surface mgmt with automated pentesting and validation

Attack Surface
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
1
-1

Pentera Pentera Surface Description

Pentera Surface is an external attack surface management platform that combines continuous asset discovery with automated security validation. The platform uses open-source intelligence (OSINT) to map and track web-facing assets including domains, subdomains, IPs, networks, services, websites, and external code repositories. The platform performs safe-by-design attacks aligned to OWASP and MITRE ATT&CK frameworks to validate which exposures are exploitable. It discovers shadow assets, exploits misconfigurations, and maps full attack paths to identify security gaps. The system includes a confidence algorithm to ensure discovered assets are associated with the customer organization. Pentera Surface provides continuous monitoring of external assets with alerts for new external-facing exposures. It validates web application security against OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities and prioritizes remediation based on exploitability and potential business risk. The platform requires only domain names, IP ranges, or URLs to begin discovery, with no agents, credentials, or special configurations needed. Advanced exploitation actions, such as web vulnerabilities leveraging remote code execution, require prior approval according to user policy. The platform is designed to complement or reduce dependence on traditional external penetration testing by providing continuous, repeatable validation of external security posture.

Pentera Pentera Surface FAQ

Common questions about Pentera Pentera Surface including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Pentera Pentera Surface is External attack surface mgmt with automated pentesting and validation developed by Pentera. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Asset Discovery, Attack Paths, Attack Surface Mapping.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
489
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
451
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
191
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
165
Guides
Comprehensive cybersecurity guides, best practices documentation, and implementation tutorials for security professionals.
100
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →