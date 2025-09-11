OX Active ASPM Platform is an application security posture management solution that provides end-to-end visibility across the software development lifecycle (SDLC). The platform extends beyond traditional AppSec tools by monitoring source control systems, CI/CD pipelines, and artifact registries in addition to infrastructure and runtime environments. The platform features Code Projection technology that maps runtime behavior to source code, enabling teams to identify reachable and exploitable vulnerabilities. This approach aims to reduce alert fatigue by focusing on actionable security issues rather than generating generic alerts. Key capabilities include software composition analysis (SCA) for open-source component risk management, risk-based vulnerability prioritization using sources like CVSS and CISA KEV, and attack path analysis that visualizes potential security threats across code, applications, and cloud assets. The platform provides Pipeline Bill of Materials (PBOM) functionality to track code, pipelines, artifacts, containers, and runtime components. It includes AI-powered remediation suggestions and automated response workflows through a no-code interface for policy enforcement and ticketing. OX incorporates the Open Software Supply Chain Attack Reference (OSC&R) framework for understanding software supply chain security risks and attacker behaviors. The platform offers container security features with automated prioritization based on exposure levels and workflow automation capabilities.
