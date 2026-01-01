OpenText Identity Manager Logo

OpenText Identity Manager

Automates identity lifecycle mgmt from onboarding to deprovisioning

IAM
Commercial
OpenText Identity Manager Description

OpenText Identity Manager is an identity governance and administration solution that automates the identity lifecycle from user onboarding to access management and deprovisioning. The product manages user identities throughout their entire lifecycle, ensuring users have appropriate access based on their roles and job functions. The solution provides event-based architecture for real-time identity management and attribute authority enforcement. It includes automated policy enforcement capabilities with ACDI (audit, compliance & data intelligence) for visibility and operational efficiency through automated reporting and real-time analytics. The product features predefined approval workflows for access requests, allowing users to request access to resources while managers review and approve or deny requests. It supports comprehensive role management by grouping permissions into roles to reduce administrative complexity and minimize privilege creep. OpenText Identity Manager enables administrators to create and enforce complex policies governing user access based on criteria such as roles, departments, and security levels. A central console provides a unified view of user identities, access rights, and compliance status for monitoring user accounts, access requests, and policy compliance. The solution includes self-service password reset functionality with mandatory password policies covering change frequency and complexity. It features an integrated roles-rules-workflow engine that combines business rules with roles-based provisioning to handle approvals and exceptions. The product supports physical, virtual, and cloud environments with scalable architecture.

OpenText Identity Manager FAQ

Common questions about OpenText Identity Manager including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

OpenText Identity Manager is Automates identity lifecycle mgmt from onboarding to deprovisioning developed by OpenText. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Access Management, Automation.

