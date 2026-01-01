Nuix Nuix Neo Description

Nuix Neo is an investigative analytics and intelligence software platform that processes and analyzes unstructured data for legal, regulatory, and investigative purposes. The platform uses the Nuix Engine to process over 1000 file types from disparate data sources, converting unstructured data into structured, searchable assets. The platform offers multiple solution modules including Nuix Neo Legal for eDiscovery and early case assessment, Nuix Neo Data Privacy for identifying and protecting sensitive information, Nuix Neo Investigations for fraud detection and digital evidence analysis, and Nuix Neo Discover for legal review workflows. Nuix Neo incorporates AI capabilities including Cognitive AI (CogAI) for data classification and contextualization, with over 500 pre-built eDiscovery models. The platform provides automated workflows to reduce manual review effort and accelerate data analysis processes. The software is used by law enforcement agencies, legal firms, government departments, regulatory bodies, and corporations for digital forensics, compliance investigations, legal proceedings, and data governance. The platform supports flexible deployment options and is designed to handle large-scale data processing requirements across various industries including financial services, telecommunications, and manufacturing.