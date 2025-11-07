ManageEngine EventLog Analyzer Logo

ManageEngine EventLog Analyzer is a log management and IT compliance tool designed to help organizations monitor, analyze, and manage event logs from various sources across their IT infrastructure. The solution enables security teams to collect, store, and analyze log data from network devices, servers, applications, and security systems to identify potential security threats, suspicious activities, and compliance violations. EventLog Analyzer provides capabilities for: - Log collection and centralized management from multiple sources - Real-time monitoring and alerting for security incidents - Compliance reporting for various regulatory standards - Security auditing and threat detection - User and entity behavior analytics (UEBA) - Forensic analysis for incident investigation As part of ManageEngine's broader security portfolio, EventLog Analyzer integrates with their SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) solution to provide comprehensive security monitoring and response capabilities. The tool helps security operations teams detect anomalies, investigate security incidents, and maintain compliance with regulatory requirements. The solution can be deployed on-premises and is designed to support organizations in strengthening their security posture through effective log management and analysis.

