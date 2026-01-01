Intruder Intruder Description

Intruder is a vulnerability management platform that provides automated scanning across on-premises infrastructure, cloud environments, and applications. The platform performs continuous vulnerability assessments to identify security weaknesses across an organization's attack surface. The tool includes emerging threat scanning capabilities that check systems within hours of new vulnerabilities appearing. It scans for exposed databases, admin panels, and other attack surface issues. Intruder prioritizes vulnerabilities based on exploit likelihood and threat intelligence to reduce false positives. The platform provides remediation guidance to help security teams address identified issues. The solution offers automated compliance processes and includes GregAI, an AI security analyst feature for workflow automation. It supports continuous monitoring and automated scanning for new services and threats. Intruder is designed for teams managing security across hybrid environments, providing visibility into infrastructure, cloud resources, and web applications from a single platform.