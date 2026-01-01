DTEX DTEX Platform Logo

DTEX DTEX Platform

AI-driven platform for insider risk mgmt and DLP using behavioral analysis

Human Risk
Commercial
DTEX DTEX Platform Description

DTEX Platform is an AI-driven security solution focused on insider risk management and data loss prevention through behavioral analysis. The platform uses DMAP+ technology to collect lightweight behavioral metadata with minimal system impact, analyzing user activity across three data layers: unified enterprise telemetry, behavioral enrichment, and proactive risk modeling. The platform captures activity history, behavior trends, and data utilization with contextual awareness, processing this information through configurable behavior profiles and machine learning models. It identifies patterns of potentially related attributions using advanced rules and alert triage capabilities to detect compounding behaviors such as flight risk. DTEX provides complete data lineage tracking for files in use, in motion, and at rest, both on and off network. The platform creates dynamic risk scores by analyzing and baselining user behavior by role, department, and geography to identify deviations from normal patterns. The solution includes AI-driven investigation capabilities that provide guided workflows to determine who is risky and why. It features patented Pseudonymization technology that tokenizes personally identifiable information across raw data fields to support privacy regulations. The platform monitors critical cloud server systems for privileged user misuse and hard-to-detect compromises. It collects 3-5MB of data per user per day through lightweight forwarders that deploy in minutes with minimal network impact. The solution provides enterprise-wide visibility within 24 hours, reporting capabilities within the first week, and forensic analysis within 10 days of deployment.

