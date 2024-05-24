Device Authority KeyScaler Edge Description

KeyScaler Edge is a lightweight version of the KeyScaler server platform designed to run in edge environments for IoT security lifecycle management. The product extends automated identity lifecycle management and Zero Trust policy enforcement to edge computing scenarios where devices may be air-gapped, offline, or have infrequent connectivity. The platform addresses security requirements for edge computing environments common in remote locations lacking consistent cloud connectivity, or mission-critical environments where direct internet access is restricted. It supports nested edge scenarios and provides security orchestration for operational technology devices. KeyScaler Edge is designed for environments requiring localized processing, including medical device security and factory floor OT device management. The product supports the Purdue Manufacturing Model through its nested edge capabilities. The platform provides certificate provisioning and management capabilities with support for both public and private certificate authorities. It offers centralized visibility and control over edge device ecosystems while maintaining offline support for disconnected environments. KeyScaler Edge enables organizations to implement Zero Trust security architectures for IoT and edge infrastructure in scenarios where traditional cloud-connected security solutions cannot operate effectively.