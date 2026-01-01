CybrHawk CybrHawk XDR
CybrHawk XDR is an extended detection and response platform that provides threat detection, prevention, and response capabilities across enterprise environments. The platform offers visibility from endpoint to cloud infrastructure. The solution includes SIEM management capabilities that deliver real-time analysis of security events generated by network security controls. It collects, normalizes, stores, and aggregates data from various components including networks, databases, domain controllers, and other security-related systems. The platform incorporates threat hunting functionality where security experts create queries based on data and threat intelligence research to detect threats within customer environments. It includes firewall analysis capabilities to test firewall configurations, identify vulnerabilities, and ensure compliance requirements are met. CybrHawk XDR provides cloud security features including Office 365 management, cloud audit capabilities, and dark web monitoring. The platform supports incident response and management through its Security Operations Center and Command Center offerings. The solution integrates MDR, EDR, and AI technologies for data aggregation and analysis. It offers network detection and response (NDR) capabilities alongside cloud detection and response features. The platform includes hyper automation functionality and an AI-powered threat intelligence component called HawkINT.
