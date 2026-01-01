Checkmarx Checkmarx One Assist Logo

Checkmarx One Assist is an application security platform that uses AI agents to support developers and security teams across the software development lifecycle. The platform consists of three AI agents: Developer Assist, Policy Assist, and Insights Assist. Developer Assist operates within the IDE to provide real-time security feedback as developers write code. It identifies vulnerabilities including SAST, SCA, malicious packages, IaC, and secrets, explains root causes, and offers remediation suggestions directly in the development environment. Policy Assist continuously evaluates packages, configurations, and code changes across the CI/CD pipeline. It enforces organizational security policies and helps maintain compliance by scanning and prioritizing vulnerabilities automatically. Insights Assist aggregates security signals over time to identify recurring weaknesses and long-term patterns. It provides analytics, risk trends, and visibility into security posture for leadership decision-making. The platform scans code across multiple security dimensions including static analysis, software composition analysis, secrets detection, infrastructure as code, and container security. It operates across the inner loop (IDE), middle loop (CI/CD pipeline), and outer loop (production monitoring) of the development lifecycle. The system uses contextual intelligence from the Checkmarx One Platform and an MCP server to provide structured context such as remediation instructions, policies, and risk signals for accurate fixes and recommendations.

