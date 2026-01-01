Checkmarx Checkmarx ASPM Description

Checkmarx ASPM is an Application Security Posture Management platform that aggregates and correlates security data from multiple application security tools across the software development lifecycle. The platform provides application risk scoring and ranking based on exploitability and business context. The solution supports ingestion of results from both Checkmarx and third-party security tools through CLI support for Static Analysis Results Interchange Format (SARIF) files. It correlates pre-production security findings with runtime insights to provide visibility from code to cloud. The platform includes policy management capabilities that allow organizations to customize internal security policies for compliance and application relevance. It provides development and runtime context throughout the SDLC to assess the business impact of vulnerabilities. Checkmarx ASPM integrates with developer workflows through cloud tools, IDEs, and ticketing systems. The platform offers a unified view of security data across an organization's AppSec toolset, enabling security teams to monitor and prioritize remediation efforts based on aggregated risk scores for each application.