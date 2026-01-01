Blockbit Blockbit XDR
Blockbit XDR is an Extended Detection and Response solution that provides visibility, protection, and automated response to threats across multiple vectors including endpoints, networks, email, and cloud environments. The platform correlates data from multiple sources to detect and respond to threats such as zero-day attacks and ransomware. The solution is part of the Blockbit Platform, which integrates with Blockbit SD-WAN, Blockbit NGFW (Next-Generation Firewall), and Blockbit SIEM. The platform includes Blockbit CTI for real-time threat intelligence and Blockbit AI, which uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to automate configurations and analysis. Blockbit XDR offers behavioral analysis and continuous network monitoring through its NDR (Network Detection and Response) component. The platform provides centralized visibility of security events with automated alerts that identify threats before they become incidents. It uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to detect anomalous patterns in real time without relying on pre-defined rules or signatures. The solution protects against over 9,200,000 unique threats, identifies more than 4,000 applications, includes over 90,000 intrusion prevention rules, and classifies more than 50,000,000 domains for content control.
