Axoflow Security Data Layer

Security data pipeline platform for SIEM optimization and log management

Axoflow Security Data Layer Description

Axoflow Security Data Layer is a security data pipeline platform that processes and prepares security logs and data before they reach SIEM and analytics tools. The platform is built by the creators of syslog-ng and focuses on transforming raw security data into actionable information. The product positions itself as a foundational layer that sits between data sources and security analytics platforms. It processes security logs and telemetry data to optimize SIEM ingestion, reduce storage costs, and improve investigation efficiency. The platform claims to enable up to 70% faster investigations and more than 50% reduction in SIEM spending through data optimization and preprocessing. Axoflow integrates with multiple security and infrastructure platforms including SIEM solutions like Splunk, Microsoft Sentinel, IBM QRadar, and Sumo Logic. It also connects with cloud platforms such as Google Cloud, Azure, and AWS, as well as security vendors like CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, and Sophos. The platform supports various deployment environments including on-premises, cloud, and hybrid infrastructures. It provides capabilities for log collection, parsing, filtering, enrichment, and routing to multiple destinations. The technology is designed to handle high-volume security data processing while maintaining data integrity and compliance requirements.

Axoflow Security Data Layer is Security data pipeline platform for SIEM optimization and log management developed by Axoflow. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Security, Cost Optimization, Data Enrichment.

