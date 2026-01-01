Avira Avira Prime
All-in-one security suite with antivirus, VPN, password mgmt & device optimization
Avira Avira Prime
All-in-one security suite with antivirus, VPN, password mgmt & device optimization
Avira Avira Prime Description
Avira Prime is a comprehensive security suite that provides protection across multiple devices and platforms including Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and web browsers. The product supports coverage for up to 25 devices under a single subscription. The suite includes real-time malware detection and protection against online threats. It incorporates a VPN service that encrypts web browsing and anonymizes user activity. The product includes password management capabilities that generate and store credentials across accounts. Additional security features include blocking of infected websites, browser trackers, and intrusive ads. The product provides protection against phishing websites and unwanted callers on smartphones. It includes automatic software and driver updates to maintain system security. Performance optimization tools clean junk files, speed up boot times, and reduce system lags. The product offers a smart scan feature that checks for malware, weak passwords, outdated applications, and vulnerable networks in a single operation. Privacy features include optimization of over 200 privacy settings and monitoring for data breaches involving user credentials and email addresses. The product includes a price comparison tool for online shopping that identifies deals from secure websites. Avira Prime provides VIP customer support for subscribers and includes a 60-day money-back guarantee. The service operates on a subscription model with monthly and annual payment options.
Avira Avira Prime FAQ
Common questions about Avira Avira Prime including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Avira Avira Prime is All-in-one security suite with antivirus, VPN, password mgmt & device optimization developed by Avira. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Antivirus, Cross Platform, Endpoint Protection.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership