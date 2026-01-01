Avira Avira Internet Security Logo

Avira Avira Internet Security

Internet security suite with antivirus, password mgmt, and software updates

Endpoint Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Avira Avira Internet Security Description

Avira Internet Security is an endpoint protection solution for Windows devices that combines multiple security components. The product includes real-time antivirus protection that detects and blocks malware, viruses, phishing attempts, and ransomware. It monitors web activity during browsing, shopping, and banking to identify threats. The solution includes a password manager that generates, stores, and synchronizes passwords across devices. It monitors accounts for breaches, identifies weak passwords, and alerts users when websites storing their credentials are compromised. Users need to remember only one master password to access their stored credentials. The software updater component automatically identifies and installs updates for over 150 software programs and drivers, patching security vulnerabilities beyond what Windows Update covers. This addresses third-party application updates that Windows does not manage. Browser Safety is included as an add-on for Chrome, Firefox, and Opera browsers. It blocks advertisements, prevents tracking by ad networks, and stops infected and phishing websites from loading. The anti-ransomware component blocks attempts to encrypt user data and protects files, photos, and other documents. It can recognize previously unknown ransomware variants. The product is designed to operate without significantly impacting system performance and includes file repair capabilities. It provides automated protection that runs in the background without requiring frequent user interaction.

Avira Avira Internet Security FAQ

Common questions about Avira Avira Internet Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Avira Avira Internet Security is Internet security suite with antivirus, password mgmt, and software updates developed by Avira. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Ad Blocker, Antivirus, Browser Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →