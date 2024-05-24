AppViewX AVX ONE Code Signing Description

AVX ONE Code Signing is a code signing solution designed for DevOps environments and software supply chain security. The product enables organizations to sign software, firmware, code, containers, and PowerShell scripts. The solution is part of the AVX ONE platform, which focuses on certificate lifecycle management and machine identity management. AVX ONE Code Signing addresses code signing practices that may impact DevOps efficiency and software supply chain security. The product is positioned to simplify code signing processes for DevOps teams while maintaining security controls. It integrates into the broader AVX ONE ecosystem, which includes certificate lifecycle management, PKI modernization, and crypto-agility capabilities. AVX ONE Code Signing is designed for enterprise PKI, IAM, security, DevOps, cloud, platform, and application teams that require code signing capabilities as part of their software development and deployment workflows. The solution supports signing of multiple artifact types including software applications, firmware, code repositories, container images, and PowerShell scripts. It is marketed as providing fast, reliable, and secure code signing operations within DevOps pipelines.