Anomali Anomali Integrator Description
Anomali Integrator is a threat intelligence distribution and orchestration platform that automates the sharing of threat data across security infrastructure. The product filters and distributes threat intelligence from Anomali ThreatStream to various security controls including firewalls, SIEMs, proxies, DNS systems, endpoint protection platforms, and ISACs. The platform enables analysts to configure custom filters for sources, destinations, and threat information. It automatically prioritizes threat intelligence by relevance, confidence, and severity. The system correlates threat intelligence with vulnerabilities in the environment through integration with Anomali Security Analytics. Anomali Integrator supports multiple data formats including STIX, CSV, Syslog, JSON, SNORT, and CEF to ensure compatibility with existing security controls. The platform provides out-of-the-box integrations with common security tools and enables automated distribution of indicators of compromise (IoCs), indicators of attack (IoAs), and tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs). The product operates as part of Anomali's security operations platform and focuses on operationalizing threat intelligence by pushing actionable data into security controls for real-time, intelligence-driven defense. It reduces incident response times through automated distribution and enables proactive monitoring of potential attacks.
Anomali Anomali Integrator is Automates distribution of threat intel across security infrastructure developed by Anomali. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with Automation, IOC, Integration.
