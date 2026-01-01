Aikido Aikido Attack Logo

Aikido Attack is an automated penetration testing platform that uses AI agents to perform security assessments of web applications and APIs. The platform conducts whitebox, greybox, and blackbox testing by deploying multiple autonomous agents that discover features and endpoints, exploit vulnerabilities, and validate findings. The system performs three main phases: discovery of application features and endpoints, exploitation through hundreds of dispatched agents focused on specific attack vectors, and validation to prevent false positives and hallucinations. Testing can be launched on-demand and completed within hours rather than weeks. The platform provides real-time visibility into agent behavior, allowing users to observe every request, exploit attempt, and finding as it occurs. Each identified vulnerability includes risk assessment, root cause analysis, and reproduction steps. Results are delivered in audit-grade PDF reports suitable for SOC2, ISO27001, and HIPAA compliance requirements. Aikido Attack offers automated remediation through its AutoFix feature, which generates pull requests to address identified vulnerabilities. The platform supports authenticated testing including 2FA, magic links, and email-based authentication. It can detect IDOR vulnerabilities, OWASP Top 10 issues, business logic errors, and other critical security risks. Testing options range from feature-level pentests for CI/CD deployments to comprehensive standard and advanced pentests for mature applications. The platform includes instant re-testing capabilities and provides free re-testing of findings for 90 days.

Aikido Aikido Attack is AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits developed by Aikido Security. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, API Security, Application Security Training.

