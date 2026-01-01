AhnLab AhnLab XDR
AhnLab AhnLab XDR Description
AhnLab XDR is a SaaS-delivered extended detection and response platform that collects and analyzes logs from multiple security domains including endpoints, networks, email, and cloud environments. The platform performs continuous monitoring of enterprise users and assets, conducting correlation analysis to identify risks with contextual understanding. The solution uses AI and machine learning technologies to normalize ingested data and perform contextual analysis. It presents findings through an intuitive company-wide risk score that allows organizations to prioritize risks and build threat response strategies. The platform includes up-to-date scenario rules that predefine known and emerging risk scenarios with real-time rule updates. AhnLab XDR features agentless log collection through "AhnLab Data Hub" where all ingested data from security tools reside. The platform integrates with AhnLab TIP (Threat Intelligence Platform) to enable threat intelligence-based monitoring, providing users with the latest IOCs and related content such as news clipping and security advisories. The dashboard displays real-time organizational risk levels and user/asset impact through risk scoring. It categorizes user and asset risks into five risk factors and provides graphical visualization of risk severity for logs and events collected over the last 30 days. The platform also offers MXDR (Managed XDR) service providing expert-led analysis of security incidents and log correlation. AhnLab XDR requires AhnLab V3, AhnLab EPP, and AhnLab EDR to effectively procure data generated by users and their assets.
