Cloud managed service for cloud infrastructure, operations, and security

Cloud Security
Commercial
AhnLab Cloud is a cloud managed service that provides cloud infrastructure construction, operations, and security capabilities. The service is designed to balance three core aspects of cloud management: building cloud environments, operating cloud infrastructure, and securing cloud resources. The product offers managed services for organizations looking to deploy and maintain cloud environments with integrated security controls. It provides a unified approach to cloud management that addresses both operational and security requirements within a single service offering. AhnLab Cloud is positioned as a next-generation cloud managed service that aims to provide comprehensive cloud management capabilities. The service is delivered by AhnLab, a cybersecurity company, and integrates security considerations throughout the cloud lifecycle from initial deployment through ongoing operations.

AhnLab AhnLab Cloud is Cloud managed service for cloud infrastructure, operations, and security developed by AhnLab. It is a Cloud Security solution designed to help security teams with Cloud, Cloud Compliance, Cloud Native.

